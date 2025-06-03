33.2 C
Attacks in Bannu, Bajaur repulsed, no casulty reported: IGP

PESHAWAR, Jun 03 (APP):Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed here Tuesday said that the police have thwarted terrorists attacks in Bannu and Bajaur tribal districts.
He said police not only foiled the attacks of Fitnaul Khwarij but are also continuing to pursue the terrorists in order to dismantle their network.
In a statement, he said that late at night, the police stations in Loi Mamund in Bajaur and Miryan Bannu came under attack by Fitna-e-Khawarij terrorists.
The police fought back courageously and forced the attackers to retreat.
IGP has announced commendation certificates and rewards for the brave personnel who stood their ground against the terrorists.
