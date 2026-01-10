Atta Tarar along with his uncle & Mohsin Naqvi visit Jamia Ashrafia for condolences

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar along with his uncle Amir Rafiq Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Jamia Ashrafia on Saturday to offer condolences on the sad demise of Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi.

They met with senior members and scholars of Jamia Ashrafia to condole demise of the Mohtamim of the prestigious madrasa in Lahore Maulana Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi.

The federal ministers expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Maulana Fazal ur Raheem’s son, Maulana Zubair Hassan, Jamia Ashrafia Principal Maulana Qari Arshad Ubaid and Vice Principal Hafiz Asad Ubaid.

“Fateha” (prayers) was also offered for the departed soul.

Maulana Owais Hassan, Maulana Mujeeb ur Rahman Inqilabi, and Maulana Ajwad Ubaid were also present on the occasion.

Later, talking to the media, the information minister said that he not only had a spiritual connection with late Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi but also a long-standing family connection.

He prayed that may the Almighty, elevate the ranks of the deceased in the heaven.

Attaullah Tarar said the services of Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi for the religion and the country would always be remembered.

On this occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that late Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi was a very kind person.

He said that late Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem had done a lot of work for the Jamia Ashrafia and the institute would continue to follow his footsteps.

He said the Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi made the Jamia a full-fledged institute where a variety of subjects were taught.

APP/ yrb-asm-nvd