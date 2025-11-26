ATC sends two PTI social media activists to jail for identification parade in Oct 5 protest case

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 26 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent two PTI social media activists and YouTubers, including Agha Sheikh Sarwar, to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade in the October 5 protest and violence case.

The suspects, Agha Sheikh Sarwar and Rai Ghulam Ali, were produced before the court with their faces covered. Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings.

The investigating officer, Inspector Akhtar, informed the court that both men were allegedly involved in the October 5 PTI protest, during which police were assaulted and incidents of arson were reported. He requested the court to order an identification parade.

However, the defence counsel alleged that police had wrongly implicated his clients in the October 5 protest case, which is registered at Shafiqabad Police Station.

Accepting the request, the court ordered the suspects to be sent to jail on judicial remand and directed police to produce them again on December 3.