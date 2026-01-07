ATC rejects exemption plea, orders daily hearings of PTI protest case

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 07 (APP):In the case of PTI November protest registered under FIR No. 3393 at Sadiqabad Police Station, the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected an exemption-from-appearance application filed by Aleema Khan. Her counsel submitted a case hearing in Lahore as the reason for her absence, but failed to produce any cause list or supporting documentation. Consequently, the judge dismissed the request.

All 10 key prosecution witnesses appeared before the court. Cross-examination has been completed for five of the accused, while proceedings for the remaining five are ongoing.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution highlighted that the case has already seen 28 hearings, yet delays persist largely due to the conduct and approach of the accused, particularly Aleema Khan. They requested daily continuous hearings to expedite proceedings.

The court accepted the prosecution’s plea and directed that the trial shall now proceed daily. The case was adjourned until tomorrow for the next hearing.