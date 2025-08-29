Friday, August 29, 2025
HomeDomesticATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah...
Domestic

ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

10
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued notices for September 1 to the prosecution on the post-arrest bail petition of Sher Shah Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the bail plea, during which the defence counsel argued that the accused did not commit any crime. He maintained that the accused had no connection with the incident and requested his release on bail.
The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the prosecution for September 1 on the bail plea.
Sher Shah Khan is currently on judicial remand in jail.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan