ATC grants 10-day physical remand of TLP leader in inflammatory speech case

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP): An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted a further 10-day physical remand of Pir Zaheerul Hassan Shah, the deputy chief of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), in a case pertaining to an inflammatory speech against a senior judicial figure.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed heard the case as the accused was produced before the court upon the completion of his earlier 12-day remand. The police requested an extension, stating that due to the law and order situation, the voice matching and photogrammetric tests could not yet be conducted.

Accepting the plea, the court extended the remand for another ten days and directed that the accused be produced again on October 30.

The case was registered at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station in 2024, accusing Zaheerul Hassan Shah of delivering a provocative speech near Lahore Press Club against a senior judicial personality who held office at that time.