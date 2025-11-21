ATC extends PTI leaders’ interim bail in May 9 cases until Dec 12

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Nadeem Abbas Bara, MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich and others till December 12 in four separate May 9 cases, including the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack incidents.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings. The accused appeared before the court after the expiry of their previous bail period and marked their attendance.

Following this, the court extended their interim bail and summoned the accused and their counsel to present arguments at the next hearing.

MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich sought interim bail in the Jinnah House attack case, MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas has filed interim bail in four different cases, while Nadeem Abbas Bara has moved interim bail in three cases.

Police informed the court that investigation in the Jinnah House attack case is still underway, whereas probes in the remaining cases have been completed.