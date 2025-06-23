ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riot cases until August 8

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 23 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry until August 8 in five cases linked to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings, during which Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the court in person.

During the hearing, police requested time to submit the case records. The court accepted the request and adjourned proceedings until August 8.

The judge also directed Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel to present final arguments on the bail petitions at the next hearing, noting that the investigation in the cases had been concluded.

The former minister had obtained interim bail in five cases, including three related to the arson of police vehicles near Jinnah House during the violent protests on May 9.