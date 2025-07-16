ATC directs arrest of Omar Ayub

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 15 (APP):The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has ordered the immediate arrest of Omar Ayub, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, after rejecting his interim bail in 14 cases related to protests on November 26, 2024.

Presiding over the case, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah reviewed bail applications filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

The court canceled the bail due to Omar Ayub and his legal team’s failure to attend the hearing. Authorities have been instructed to detain and bring him before the court.

Previously, Omar Ayub had gotten temporary bail in these cases through his lawyer, Babar Awan. The charges arise from multiple police reports concerning public disturbances during the specified protest dates.