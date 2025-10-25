ATC denies bail application of banned TTP’s facilitator

Saturday, October 25, 2025
PESHAWAR, Oct 25 (APP):The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has denied a bail application for Arifullah, a man accused of facilitating the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ensuring he remains in custody.
Judge Muhammad Iqbal Khan delivered the ruling after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense.
According to the prosecution, Arifullah was apprehended by the Mohmand Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) near Sheesh Mahal mountain, within the jurisdiction of the Pandiali police station. During the arrest, explosives and other equipment were allegedly recovered from his possession.
Prosecutors further stated that during the investigation, Arifullah confessed to assisting his relative, Shah Nawaz, whom the prosecution identified as a commander within the banned TTP. The court rejected the bail plea after arguments were completed.
