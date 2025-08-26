Assistant Commissioners Khanpur and Ghazi conduct surprise visits, review public facilities

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Aug 26 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Khanpur, Dr Tazeen Zafar, paid a surprise visit to the Khanpur Service Delivery Center, thoroughly inspected records and reviewed the overall arrangements.

She observed the facilities being provided to citizens and examined the functioning of the service delivery system. On this occasion, she issued necessary instructions to the staff to ensure that the public is provided with improved services.

Later, Dr Tazeen Zafar also heard the grievances of citizens who had arrived from different parts of Tehsil Khanpur and directed the relevant departments to resolve their issues on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi, Khola Tariq, inspected the Government Primary School Khabbal to assess any damage caused by the recent rains. She confirmed that the school building had not been affected and also reviewed other facilities available for the students.

These visits reflect the district administration’s commitment to addressing public concerns and ensuring the proper functioning of government institutions.