Assistant Commissioner  pays surprise visit to upper areas of Astore.

- Advertisement -

ASTORE, Oct 03 (APP):On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Owais Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Shounter, Tanveer Ahmed, paid a surprise visit to the upper areas of Minimarg and Qamri.

During the visit to Minimarg, Tehsildar Minimarg Abdul Majeed and Circle Patwari Raheemullah accompanied him.

Assistant Commissioner Tanveer Ahmed inspected all the rooms of the Tehsil Office Minimarg, reviewed the Patwar Khana and land record, and also checked staff attendance.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner met with the local people and listened to their concerns.

The residents appreciated the surprise visit of AC Tanveer Ahmed, calling it a people-friendly initiative.

The Naib Tehsildar of Minimarg gave a detailed briefing to the Assistant Commissioner regarding applications received in the Tehsil Office, daily public service delivery, and the challenges being faced.

The Assistant Commissioner clearly instructed that providing better and timely services to the people of Minimarg is the fundamental objective and mission of the district administration; therefore, any kind of negligence or laxity will not be tolerated.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Shounter Tanveer Ahmed also visited the Qamri Dispensary, where he met with the office staff, checked their attendance, and reviewed the availability of medicines. He also inspected the wheat godown and directed the staff to ensure the distribution of the wheat quota to the public before the season ends.

On the other hand, he conducted a detailed on-foot inspection of the road linking Kalapani and Minimarg and received further briefings from Tehsildar Minimarg regarding public service delivery.

Assistant Commissioner Tanveer Ahmed directed that the regular attendance of office staff must be ensured and immediate steps should be taken to resolve public issues.

He made it clear that any negligence in public service delivery will not be tolerated.