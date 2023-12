KARACHI, Dec 15 (APP):Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have condemned terrorist attacks in Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa.(KPK) here on Friday.

They expressed their grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police and security forces soldiers. They also offered their condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs.