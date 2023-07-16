Asif eulogises PM’s role in bringing country out of difficulties

SIALKOT, Jul 16 (APP): Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while running a coalition government played a very crucial role in taking country out of difficulties and challenges.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony to the students here at Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), he said that providing quality education and professional training to the youth was the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era, every sector had to face degradation and misery, adding that PTI government weakened national economy by introducing wrong policies.

Khawaja Asif said that the youth laptop scheme for empowering students was started by Shehbaz Sharif as the Chief Minister of Punjab, adding that millions of students were provided education from Punjab Endowment Fund in the country and abroad while Danish schools were also started.

The defence minister said that this was a basic step which was started by Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab but it was not continued in previous periods which was regrettable. It was an investment for future generations that was not only stopped but also diverted and an era began in which the whole society suffered, he added.

He said the role played by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the last 13 months, could hardly be performed by any other Pakistani politician, adding that it was not an easy job to unite 12 parties at one platform.

Khawaja Asif said that in the last 13-14 months, the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had faced major challenges, among which the biggest problem was the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif played an unprecedented role to make agreements and boosting the economy at global level.

The minister said that to run the state affairs with coalition partners during the last 15 months was a remarkable task, adding that people were good judges to sense the performance of the incumbent government and would vote on merit in the coming general elections, which would be won by PML-N with a thumbing majority.