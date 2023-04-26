Asif Ali Zardari visits Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto’s family

LARKANA, Apr 26 (APP): Former President and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Tuesday evening from Nawabshah and visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family.

Asif Ali Zardari visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered “Fateha”.

He also visited the graves of founder-chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

On the occasion MPA Nawabzada Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi and Ghulam Mustafa Leghari were present.