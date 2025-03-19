ASI martyred in Nowshera

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP):Unknown miscreants on Wednesday shot and martyred a police officer in Nowshera district.

Police said, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ilyas Khan was driving a car when unidentified assailants fired multiple shots at him. As a result of the gunfire, the police officer lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

The body of the martyred ASI was retrieved from the vehicle and shifted to Qazi Complex Hospital. Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the area.

The martyred police officer was stationed at Nowshera Cantt Police Station.