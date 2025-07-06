Ashura teaches us the lesson of sacrifice, truth: Governor Tessori

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 06 (APP):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday highlighted the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his message, saying that this day teaches us the lesson of sacrifice, patience, bravery, standing up for the truth and following the path of justice.

In his special message on Ashura, he said that Ashura day gives us a message of standing up against oppression. He said we must follow the thoughts and philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) to establish justice and peace in our society.

While renewing his commitment, the Governor Tessori said we will adopt the role of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) against the Yazids of every era.

The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) is a shining example of the protection of humanity and the upliftment of principles in the history of humanity.