Ashura symbolises resistance against oppression: Minister

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has paid glowing tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashura, the minister said that Ashura serves as a solemn reminder of the eternal struggle between truth and falsehood. He noted that Imam Hussain (RA) did not merely sacrifice his own life, but offered a timeless lesson in courage, resistance, and unwavering commitment to justice in the face of tyranny. “The stand taken by Imam Hussain (RA) against Yazid’s oppressive rule was not only a refusal to submit to falsehood, but a powerful declaration that truth and righteousness must always prevail, regardless of the cost,” he remarked.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the legacy of Karbala continues to inspire generations across the world. Ashura, he added, is observed with reverence in Pakistan and globally, as a symbol of steadfastness, integrity, and sacrifice. “Today, Imam Hussain (RA) is remembered with love and honor, while the name of Yazid stands discredited in history,” he said.

The minister called upon the public to embody the values of patience, tolerance, and resilience as taught by Imam Hussain (RA). He also assured that comprehensive security arrangements have been made throughout Punjab, particularly in Lahore, to ensure peaceful and safe observance of Ashura.

Khawaja Salman Rafique prayed that Allah Almighty grant the strength and resolve to follow the noble path shown by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, a path of truth, dignity, and moral courage.