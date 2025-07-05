Ashura Muharram to be observed on Sunday

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 05 (APP):The faithful will observe Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram here on Sunday (July 06, 2025) with reverence.

The day will dawn with special prayers in all mosques of the district whereas special sitting will also be arranged by the religious groups for recitation of the Holy Quran for the departed souls of martyrs of Karbala.

The faithful will pay best tributes to the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The religious scholars will also highlight various aspects of the incident of Karbla. They will urge the Muslim Ummah to follow in footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to save truthfulness and virtues.

As many as 153 mourning processions and 25 big Majalis will also be arranged in district Faisalabad on the Muharram Ashura.

The main procession will be taken out from Imam Bargah Jafarriyya Trust at 8:00 a.m. and reach at Narwala Chowk.

The participants will parade on various roads of the city including Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Katchery Bazaar, Gol Katchery Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Chowk Clock Tower again, Aminpur Bazaar and Kotwali Chowk and it will culminate after reaching at Narwala Road again at the time of sun set.

The small Tazia and models of Zul-Jinnah processions would also emerge from Sitiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Chowk Clock Tower, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other parts of the city.

The participants of the processions will also perform Zanjeer Zani (self-flagellation) ahead of the mourning processions when models of Zul-Jinnah will come out.

The police department has made tight security arrangements for Ashura by deputing 4882 personnel whereas strict surveillance would be ensured through CCTV cameras to take prompt action in case of any emergency, a police spokesman said.

Special traffic diversion plan has also been chalked out to facilitate the commuters and ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on Ashura day, he added.