Ashrafi stresses Ummah unity to tackle challenges

LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Religious Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed unity among different sections of Muslim Ummah to tackle international challenges.

Addressing the Paigham-e-Mustfa conference, organised by the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Sunday, he said that every member of every sect should respect each other as praying is the way of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH while using dirty language is the way of Abu Jehel.

He said that Pakistan is not a weak country as when Pakistan talks, the world talks.

He said that Pakistan gathered the Islamic world on the platform of the OIC in Islamabad for Afghanistan after 42 years. He urged all schools of thought to promote harmony and peace and reject hate and extremism.



The SAPM said that Christmas and New Year celebrations were not allowed in India whereas no such restriction was imposed on people in Pakistan on December 25 and 31.