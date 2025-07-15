Ashrafi presides over peace committee meeting

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 15 (APP):Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Qaumi Yakjehti Council President Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi presided over a meeting of the peace committee on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the deputy commissioner office and attended by Commissioner Ms. Musarrat Jabeen, Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, other officials besides religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought.

Addressing the meeting, Ashrafi said that government departments concerned played a positive role in maintaining peace and order on Ashura. “The vision of Message of Pakistan has been promoting harmony and unity among different schools of thought,” he said.

He said that unity could foil conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan. He said that the nation was proud of the Pakistan military which defeated the enemy. He hoped that all stakeholders would play their due role in ensuring peace and order during Rabi-ul-Awwal.