Ashrafi condemns anti-army propaganda, urges national unity against terrorism

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP): Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday strongly condemned propaganda targeting the Pakistan Army and the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Syed Asim Munir, calling it a deliberate attempt — both internally and externally — to weaken national institutions.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ashrafi questioned the motives of those spreading campaigns against the military leadership at a time he described as “critical for national stability”. He said any attempt to malign the Army ultimately seeks to undermine Pakistan itself. “The Pakistan Army belongs to the entire nation, not to any political party,” he asserted, urging political leaders to keep the military and security institutions away from political disputes. He cautioned that the law would take its course against those attempting to create discord.

Turning to the deteriorating situation on the western border, Ashrafi confirmed that Afghanistan had carried out an attack on Pakistan during the night. He said silence in the face of terrorism—“when mosques and markets are soaked in blood”—is not an option. He called on Afghan authorities to rein in elements carrying out attacks on Pakistan allegedly at India’s behest, warning that such activities threaten to push both nations toward conflict. He reaffirmed that the Pakistani nation is united against terrorism and insisted that Afghanistan’s soil must not be used for hostile actions. He added that, according to the consensus fatwa of the Muslim Ummah, the killers of innocent people “will go to Hell.”

On foreign affairs, Ashrafi reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding policy on the Middle East, stating unequivocally that Pakistan will not recognize Israel. He dismissed reports of any agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, and maintained that recognition is not possible unless a Palestinian state with Al-Quds Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital is established. He criticized Israel for violating peace accords and imposing sanctions and forced displacement, calling these actions unacceptable to the eight Islamic countries participating in the agreement. He urged the United States to ensure implementation of the Palestine peace agreement.

Commenting on domestic political matters, Ashrafi advised the PTI founder to resolve issues through dialogue with national political leadership rather than confrontation. He urged President Asif Ali Zardari to convene an all parties conference (APC) to address pressing challenges such as Afghan terrorism and economic instability. Stressing the need for political unity, he appealed to the president and political leaders to bring parties together for the country’s progress, saying confrontation would only weaken efforts to resolve national crises.