Ashrafi calls for global action against India’s state-sponsored terrorism

LAHORE, Oct 01 (APP): In a gathering of religious and political leaders, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and President of the International Interfaith Harmony Council, raised concerns about India carrying out state-sponsored terrorism.

Speaking at the Seerat-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen Conference, held at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday, Ashrafi urged the international community to take collective action against the Indian government, citing recent incidents in Canada and Pakistan that he believes highlight India’s role in promoting terrorism.

The PUC chairman also pointed to incidents in Sargodha and tensions between Shia and Sunni communities in some parts of the country, alleging India’s interference was fomenting unrest. He emphasised that India’s actions were detrimental to global peace and stability, referencing the Canadian Prime Minister’s recent statements.

To address these concerns, Ashrafi announced plans to organise joint public gatherings across Pakistan. He condemned an incident in Turkiye and clarified that Pakistan had no issue with any church, but propaganda by the Qadiani community was causing problems.

Ashrafi called for proper enforcement of laws against those engaging in illegal activities, emphasising the need for justice and global recognition of the rights of Muslims in Palestine and the Kashmir issue.

The conference, attended by over 500 scholars and religious leaders, concluded with a joint resolution to promote unity among different religious and sects in Pakistan.

Prominent speakers at the conference included Bishop Asad Marshal, Father Iamanual Khokar, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Muhammad Khan Laghari, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Ubaidullah Gurmani, Mufti Umar Farooq, Mufti Falaksher, Mufti Syed Naseemul Islam, Maulana Muhammad Ishfaq Patafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Ibrahim Hanfi, Maulana Abdul Majid Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Ghafar Farooqi, Maulana Qari Mubashar Raheemi, Qari Faisal Ameen, Qari Sajjid, Maulana Nasir Haqqani, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Qari Kafayatullah, Maulana Abdul Jabbar, Mufti Rehmat Din, and many others.