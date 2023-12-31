Ashrafi calls for accountability of May 9 culprits

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi demanded punishment for those involved in attacks on the state and military installations on May 9.

Addressing the media at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, Ashrafi announced a ban on New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians, urging citizens to support them financially instead of fireworks.

Expressing concern about the justice system, he appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to address issues faced by the lower-income population and emphasized the need for a just legal system and the improvement of the Zakat system to combat poverty effectively.

Highlighting the importance of righteous caliphate (Khilafat e Rashida), he stressed the principles of justice, equal treatment for all, and protection of non-Muslims’ rights. Ashrafi commended efforts to enhance security for the Christian community during Christmas.

Addressing contemporary challenges, he called for legal action against triple talaq (divorce) issuers, combating obscenity’s role in divorces, and countering fake news damaging homes. Ashrafi urged a focus on justice, education, health, and equal food provision for the implementation of a true spirit of righteous caliphate (Khilafat e Rashida).

He acknowledged the government’s efforts to reduce Hajj costs and proposed further reductions. On international matters, Ashrafi revealed military leaders’ warnings regarding the global repercussions if an immediate ceasefire is not achieved in Palestine.

He suggested that making Pakistan “green” would improve agriculture, leading to decreased prices of essential commodities. Ashrafi concluded by calling for the punishment of May 9 culprits and the release of the innocent.