Ashrafi asserts terrorists have no link to Islam, urges national unity

RAWALPINDI, Feb 10 (APP): Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said terrorists had no connection to Islam and called on the nation to unite against extremism.

Speaking at the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference’ here, attended by scholars, religious leaders and representatives of various institutions, he condemned attacks on mosques, places of worship, women and children as acts of cowardice.

“Those targeting sites associated with Hazrat Khadija al-Kubra (RA), Islam’s first believer and supporter, are clearly enemies of Islam,” Ashrafi, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Coordinator of Paigham-e-Pakistan, said.

He cited the Quran, emphasising that anyone who unlawfully kills a believer is condemned to hell, adding that “terrorists’ actions are incompatible with Islamic teachings”.

Referring to the wounded victims at PIMS hospital, he said, “We may be weak, but Allah Almighty is not,” drawing parallels with historical assaults on the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Hazrat Umar (RA) and Hazrat Ali (RA) during prayers.

Ashrafi noted that the recent terror attack on the worshippers at Islamabad’s Taralai mosque had united the nation, with victims showing courage and resilience.

He warned that forces in India, Israel and Afghanistan were involved in stirring unrest in Pakistan. “Terrorists are being trained in Afghanistan and supplied with weapons for attacks here,” he said, stressing that Pakistan would counter internal threats but not tolerate destabilisation on its soil.

He added that investigations into mosque security were ongoing and that police officers had also been martyred or injured during operations against facilitators of terrorism. The Prime Minister has instructed the Federal Health Minister to personally oversee treatment of the wounded, he added.

Ashrafi urged all religious scholars to adhere to the “Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct”, warning against hate speech targeting any sect. Misuse of positions of authority within mosques would not be tolerated, and violators would receive no support or protection.

At the conclusion of the conference, the participants offered special prayers for the martyrs and wounded of the Khadija al-Kubra Mosque attack.