Aseefa pays tribute to martyrs of Karsaz on 18th Anniversary

KARACHI, Oct 18 (APP): First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Member of the National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, on the 18th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy, said that the site of Karsaz on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal stands as a blood-stained witness to Pakistan’s democratic struggle.

She said that on this ground, democracy was ambushed and attacked by cowardly enemies, yet the journey toward democracy could not be stopped.

Recalling October 18, 2007, she said the procession that began from Karachi Airport under the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto became a defining moment in history, when the “Daughter of the East” was targeted but her loyal companions sacrificed their lives to shield her.

Aseefa noted that when the first line of Jiyalas embraced martyrdom, the second line stepped forward to defend their leader, and one by one, over 180 workers laid down their lives.

She said such immortal tales of courage and sacrifice continue to inspire democratic movements around the world.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs of Karsaz, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said, “The martyrs of Karsaz did not fall in vain; they planted the seeds of courage that continue to bloom in every struggle for democracy. Their blood did not darken our path — it illuminated it. Until every voice in Pakistan is free and every citizen stands equal, we will march forward in their name.”