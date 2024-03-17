Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submits nomination forms to contest elections on vacant seat of NA-207

NAWABSHAH, Mar 17 (APP):Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, submitted her nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer Additional Deputy Commissioner Sher Ali Jamali.

She submitted her nomination papers from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad One seat.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Ezra Fazal Pechoho legal advisor, district leaders of the Peoples Party were also present.

Party workers on the occasion of submission of nomination papers,chanted slogans.