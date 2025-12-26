Saturday, December 27, 2025
Domestic

Aseefa Bhutto visits ancestor Bhutto Family Graveyard

6
LARKANA, Dec 26 (APP):First Lady and MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the Bhutto family’s graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and laid wreaths at the graves of her mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, her maternal grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha for the departed souls here on Saturday.
On this occasion She paid tribute to martyrs Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 18th anniversary.
