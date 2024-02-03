Asadullah Baloch reiterates to establish medical, engineering colleges in Panjgur after winning Feb 8 polls

QUETTA, Feb 3 (APP): President of Balochistan National Party-Awami and former Provincial Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch has said that medical and engineering colleges are part of the election manifesto of BNP Awami to expand the educational programme which has been started in Panjgur.

He said the right to vote is a sacred right and an onerous responsibility that you owe to the motherland and stressed that the people should be used wisely as some people are far from service and now they are trying to deceive the people by false promises, said a news release received here on Saturday.

He expressed these views while addressing various induction ceremonies held in Panjgur, during which, hundreds of people joined BNP-Awami.

President of BNP-Awami, Mir Asadullah Baloch said that the leader leads his people and the region towards development by giving a better direction.

He said that BNP Awami’s politics is based on honesty and service of the public as we have also implemented the manifesto in the last tenure announced in the 2018 general elections.

The manifesto is to serve our people and work more which resulted in great relief to poor people, he said adding that numerous people who were suffering from various life-threatening diseases were treated through the Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund initiative of the social welfare department.

He said that the intention to work must be clear, when the intention is to work, then Allah helps a person.

Asadullah Baloch said “We know that education can bring changes in society as educated people can play an important role in shaping the status of the country.”

Baloch said that he has dedicated time to making the future of the children bright and increasing higher literacy rate which would lead to a lower unemployment rate in the region.

Asadullah Baloch said “If I had just set in Quetta and passed the time like other representatives, today there would not be such large-scale development works in Panjgur.

The main reason is the sincere and loving relationship with the people, for which I have dedicated my entire life.”

He expressed commitment that more efforts would be taken to resolve the issues of education, health, agriculture, unemployment and poverty in the ruler areas of Panjgur which are suffering from poverty and backwardness in all aspects and provide relief to the people in terms of basic needs after coming in power.

He said that we have mentioned the works done by BNP Awami for the development of Panjgur in our manifesto and the other parties who come into power several times, would also submit their performance reports so that the people would know how much work is in their account.

Mir Asadullah Baloch congratulated Haji Muhammad Ashraf and colleagues on joining BNP Awami and said that this is their party and now we all will take our region to greater prosperity and a historic victory on February 8 and the journey of service will be restart from there.