Artists visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 16 (APP): A delegation comprising six artists from the Multan Art Gallery and Institute, led by senior artist Muhammad Mukhtar Ali, visited the Safe City Project Multan Headquarters on Tuesday.

SP Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Multan, Mr. Nasrullah Warraich, warmly received the delegation and briefed them on various sections. During the visit, the artists were given a detailed overview of the Command and Control Center, advanced surveillance systems, traffic management operations, and modern smart policing tools being used to enhance public safety.

The artists appreciated the use of modern technology, the efficiency of the system, and the ongoing efforts of Safe City Multan for the protection of citizens. They termed the project a positive step towards a modern and progressive Pakistan.

On the occasion, the delegation also presented SP Punjab Safe Cities with a special calligraphy artwork featuring his name as a token of appreciation.

Other members of the delegation included pen sketch artist Mr. Zameer Hashmi, portrait specialist Mr. Azhar Abbas, stage and TV artist Mr. Mansoor Moon, calligrapher and teacher Mr. Hamid Iqbal, and artist and teacher Ms. Raana Rashid Sial.