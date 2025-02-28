Arsalan reviews municipal facilities being provided during ramazan

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Feb 28 (APP):Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Sheikh on Friday directed to provide better municipal facilities to the people in all graveyards of Sukkur during the Holy month of Ramazan.

“Steps should be taken for cleanliness, lights, provision of potable water and repairing of paths around the graveyards besides establishment of medical camps for visitors from other districts,” he said while addressing a meeting at his office regarding reviewing the municipal facilities being provided during Ramazan-ul- Mubarak.

He said Sukkur municipal corporations should also ensure cleanliness and lighting in their limits so that the visitors do not get troubled to reach graveyards of their loved ones.

SMC would make all-out cooperation with them in case they required machinery or manpower.

Mayor Sukkur said the overflowing sewerage lines around mosques and graveyards should be repaired in cooperation with the relevant organizations on priority basis.

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur informed the meeting that fragment spray would be carried out in all the graveyards under municipal administration.