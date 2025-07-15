Arsalan Islam addresses press briefing on monsoon preparations

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jul 15 (APP):The Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh on Tuesday addressed a press briefing at the Miyani Disposal Station to highlight the preemptive measures taken by the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the upcoming monsoon rains.

During the briefing, Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh stated that the SMC has upgraded all 42 disposal stations in Sukkur and provided standby generators to ensure efficient operations. Furthermore, over 70% of de-silting work has been completed for all disposal stations, stormwater drains, and underground drains across the city, with the mayor personally overseeing the process.

The mayor mentioned that the issue of water accumulation in Old Sukkur during monsoons has been resolved, and a dedicated emergency rain mechanism system has been established to control waterlogging in other low-lying areas of the city. The SMC has identified 31 vulnerable points in Sukkur and has installed dewatering machinery with the cooperation of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Additionally, the SMC has procured two Quick Response Force (QRF) vehicles, currently stationed at the Miyani Disposal Station, which can reach any location within 30 minutes to address emergencies promptly. The mayor emphasized that all municipal officers’ leaves have been canceled, and they have been directed to remain on high alert 24/7 during the monsoon season.

A team of municipal staff and five fuel supply vehicles have been arranged to ensure smooth operations across the city. The mayor highlighted the Clock Tower area’s historical vulnerability to waterlogging during rains and assured that an emergency mechanism system has been put in place to address this issue. An MoU is being signed with Sindh Police for land acquisition to facilitate this initiative.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh assured that the SMC has completed all necessary preparations, cleared payments to SEPCO, and provided gloves, shoes, and other essentials to municipal staff. He recalled that while only three disposal stations had generators a few years ago, all 42 stations now have standby generators and high-quality machinery. Small de-watering pumps have also been provided for homes and mosques, and digital rain gauges have been installed at various locations to measure rainfall accurately.

The mayor informed the media about Sukkur’s unique demographic challenges, including low-lying and elevated areas, which have historically posed drainage issues. He emphasized that residential encroachments on water ponds will not be tolerated and will be removed through legal procedures.

In his appeal to citizens, Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh urged them to exercise caution during heavy rainfall, avoid unnecessary travel, keep essential medicines handy, and be mindful of electric poles, trees, and manholes, especially ensuring children’s safety during the monsoon season.