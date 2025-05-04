Arrival of watermelon fruit in markets brings relief to residents of capital amid hot summer

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP): With the arrival of summer, truckloads of watermelons have begun flooding the Sabzi Mandi in the Capital Territory, raising hopes among residents, who were eager to beat the intense heat with this refreshing seasonal fruit.

From the main market, these green fruits found their way to different areas of the city to make it accessible for everyone and also showcased in an attractive, vibrant pile style for passersby.

Vendors are satisfied with the sale of this fruit, noting that watermelon is within the purchasing power of almost everyone.

Yasin Ahmed, a local fruit seller, “The selling value is very high, not only in terms of price but also due to its popularity.”

It’s cheap, widely available throughout the season, and demand remains strong,” he added.

Customers are equally enthusiastic as Yasir Riaz, purchasing watermelon for his family, shared his delight, “We wait for this fruit all year and this is the best fruit of this hot weather, now that it’s here, we’ll enjoy it all season.”

Watermelon’s popularity is not just due to its refreshing taste but also its health benefits, which its high water content making it an ideal fruit to stay hydrated during hot days.

Nutrition experts agree on its value but caution against overconsumption.

Dr Arooj Ejaz, a consultant nutritionist at Medicsi Hospital in Islamabad, told APPC that while watermelon is highly beneficial, the amount one should eat depends on individual health conditions.

“People with diabetes should be more cautious due to its natural sugar content,” she said, adding, “For healthy individuals, it’s generally safe and even encouraged in moderation.”

While discussing overall nutrient value, she emphasized that watermelon is low in calories and rich in essential nutrients like vitamins A and C.

It also contains antioxidants such as lycopene, known for supporting heart health and reducing inflammation, she described.

Additionally, it has citrulline, an amino acid that may improve blood flow and help with muscle soreness, she added.

However, she warned that excessive intake can lead to bloating, indigestion, or diarrhoea due to its high water and fibre content.

As temperatures soar, watermelon continues to be a seasonal favorite—loved not only for its sweet, juicy taste but also for its ability to provide both refreshment and nourishment.