Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 06 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib has said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure a secure environment for the peaceful conduct of general elections on Feb 8 across the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements and discuss issues pertaining to the implementation of the prescribed code of conduct for upcoming general elections.

The meeting was attended by officials of all relevant departments including Rescue 1122.

During the meeting, the relevant officers were briefed on the code of conduct and security issued by the Election Commission and security-related measures taken for the peaceful conduct of polls in the district.

The DC said that effective measures should be taken to maintain a peaceful atmosphere throughout the district and ensure the safety of the life and property of the people.

He was of the view that strict adherence to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) was necessary to maintain a peaceful environment for the elections.

Meanwhile, the District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Engineer Waqas Alam, briefed the DC regarding preparations made by the service for the general elections 2024.

He informed that all types of leaves for rescue workers had been cancelled during the elections.

He said that the Rescue 1122 service would remain alert round the clock and on polling day, its teams on duty would cooperate fully with all government officials.