Arrangements for MDCAT reviewed

SARGODHA, Oct 26 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the examination centers of MDCAT 2025 held at the University of Sargodha on Sunday. He was accompanied by ADCR Fahad Mahmood, ADCG Rana Muhammad Abu Bakar, members of the university administration, and other concerned officers.

A total of 2,091 candidates appeared in the examination, including 518 male and 1,573 female students. The Jinnah Block was designated for male candidates, while female candidates took the test in the Departments of Economics, Education, Psychology, Computer Science, IT, and the Malik Feroze Khan Noon Business School.

Commissioner Awan inspected various examination halls, the control room, and entry points. He reviewed arrangements related to security, surveillance, electricity, water supply, shaded areas, and other facilities, expressing satisfaction over the overall management.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Awan emphasized that ensuring transparency, discipline, and convenience in major examinations like MDCAT is a collective responsibility.

He commended the district administration, police, university, and health department for their coordinated efforts, noting that the examination was conducted smoothly and successfully. “All possible facilities were provided to the students so they could take the exam with comfort and confidence,” he concluded.