Around 50 racers get registration for 10th Thal jeep rally

MULTAN, Oct 26 (APP):The much-anticipated four-day 10th Thal Jeep rally organized by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is set to start from November 6, for which around 50 racers got registration so far.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, TDCP Event Manager Muhammad Nouman said the registration of racers was underway and it would continue by November 6.

He hoped that over 100 car and motorbike racers would likely to participate in the rally.

He said that preparations were underway regarding the Thal Jeep Rally. He said that about 200 kilometers track would be prepared passing through three districts of South Punjab including Muzafargarh, Kot Addu and Layyah.

The four-day mega event promised thrilling off-road racing and vibrant cultural festivities, with Choubara serving as the mid-point for the rally. Both the starting and finishing points had been set at Changa Manga in Muzaffargarh.

The registration, tagging, and technical inspection of vehicles would take place in Changa Manga Tella on November 6.

Likewise, a qualifying round on basis of draws would be held on November 7 while the stock category race be held on November 8.

Modified vehicles and Women’s category and dirt bike racers would showcase their skills, followed by an exciting prize distribution ceremony would conclude the event at the gymnasium Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh on November 9.