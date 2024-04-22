Aror University conducts entry test for academic session 2024

SUKKUR, Apr 22 (APP):Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design Heritage Sukkur conducted an entry test for the academic session fall 2024 Round 1.

More than 484 candidates across the country appeared in the entry test in 12-degree programs including Bachelor of Architecture, BS Civil Engineering, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Fashion Design, BS Textile Design, BS Visual Arts, BS History, BS Archaeology, BS Artificial Intelligence, BS multimedia and gaming, BS ceramic design, BS tourism & hospitality, according to a release issued here on Monday.

The test was conducted at the University premises, where the university made all necessary arrangements for candidates.

A dedicated area was spared for parents accompanying candidates.

The test was conducted in a highly secure and controlled environment where the University took all security measures team of rescue 1122, emergency mobile health, mobile Police, and a general physician doctor to ensure the smooth conduct of the Test.