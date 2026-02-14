Armed forces’ sacrifices made defence invincible: minister

MULTAN, Feb 14 (APP):Federal Minister and Kashmir Committee Chairman Rana Qasim Noon paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces on Saturday, saying their sacrifices had made the country’s defence invincible.

Talking to the media after conclusion of a kabaddi match in Shujabad, he said the event blended traditional sport with national pride and remembrance, as it was dedicated to the sacrifices of soldiers, who laid down their lives to protect the country.

He said such cultural and sporting events, like Basant celebrations, organised by the provincial government, helped prevent terrorism and extremism while promoting love, harmony and brotherhood among people.

He also paid tribute to the civil and military leadership and appreciated the efforts of Kabaddi Association of Pakistan and the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry for organising the event in a dignified manner.