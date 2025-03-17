21.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticArmaghan Subhani greeted
Domestic

Armaghan Subhani greeted

6
- Advertisement -
SIALKOT, Mar 17 (APP):Coordinator to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Shahid Ghug congratulated Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani on assuming the charge of minister of state for planning and development at his residence in Vario.
On this occasion, Shahid Ghug said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani will fulfill his responsibilities as minister of state in an efficient manner and will resolve problems of the constituency on a priority basis. Armaghan Subhani thanked Shahid Nadeem for the visit.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan