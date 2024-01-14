Arfa Karim a torch-bearer for new generation: CM

LAHORE, Jan 14 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Microsoft Certified IT Professional Arfa Karim is a torch-bearer for the new generation.

In his message on the death anniversary of Arfa Karim, he said “the daughter of the nation Arfa Karim is alive in our hearts even today”. She brightened the name of the country and the nation in the world at an early age, he said and added that the enlightenment which the talented daughter created in the field of information technology would remain bright forever.

The CM said that Arfa Karim is a symbol of steadfastness and courage. Through her God-gifted talent and abilities, she made the world know that the Pakistani male and female children do not lag behind anyone in the field of science and technology, he said. “We are benefiting from the information technology to the maximum for provision of relief and valuable services,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that Arfa Karim is the name of a mission which is linked to the maximum usage of information technology.