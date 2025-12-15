APS tragedy unforgettable chapter in nation’s history: Governor Kundi

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 15 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar on the occasion of their 11th anniversary, describing the tragedy as one of the most heartbreaking and unforgettable incidents in the nation’s history.

In his message, the Governor said that the innocent martyrs of APS sacrificed their lives and, through their supreme sacrifice, taught the nation invaluable lessons of unity, courage, and resilience. He termed the APS tragedy a severe test for the entire nation, which was faced with collective resolve and strength.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the martyrs in the war against terrorism would not go in vain and that the state remains fully determined to eliminate terrorist elements.

He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to taking all possible measures to ensure lasting peace and the protection of innocent lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Emphasizing unity, the Governor said that terrorism would be defeated through collective efforts and that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be made a peaceful province.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs, saying that the entire nation continues to share their grief.

“The martyrs of APS will always live in our hearts, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” the Governor added.

It is worth mentioning here that the December 16, 2014, terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar resulted in the martyrdom of around 149 people, including 132 schoolchildren, while more than 150 students and staff members were injured, many of them critically. The brutal assault shocked the entire nation and the world, leaving deep scars on countless families and marking one of the deadliest attacks on an educational institution in history.