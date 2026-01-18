APPSMA elects new office bearers for division, district levels

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 18 (APP):Educational circles have warmly congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA), following the successful conclusion of elections for the Rawalpindi Division and District male and female wings.

The polls took place under the supervision of the designated Election Commissioner and with the patronage of senior central and provincial leaders of the association. Results were formally announced at The Emblem Higher Secondary School in Satellite Town.

For the Rawalpindi Division Male Wing, Abdul Rasheed Awan was elected as Patron-in-Chief, Abrar Ahmed Advocate as President, and Aamir Anwar as General Secretary. In the Women Wing, Masarrat became Patron-in-Chief, Sakeena Taj took the position of President, and Dr. Maimoona Ismail was elected as General Secretary.

The central president and other prominent leaders extended their heartfelt congratulations to the winners. They reaffirmed the association’s strong commitment to democratic principles and acknowledged the valuable contributions of key figures who have helped strengthen the organization over time, all in service of advancing private education across the region.