APPSCA organises condolence reference in memory of late Muhammad Afzal Babar

RAWALPINDI, Nov 17 (APP): All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA), on Monday organized the condolence reference in memory of late Dr Muhammad Afzal Babar, remembering his lifelong services and solid contributions to the education sector.

The condolence reference was attended by officials from education field, academicians, social leaders and others from across the country.

They paid rich tribute to the long struggle of the late Dr Babar for the promotion of education, additionally, his academic insight, organizational skills and services were also remembered with great devotion and respect, said a press release.

The speakers while addressing said that the personality of Dr Afzal Babar was a shining beacon in the field of education, who always highlighted the problems of students, teachers and institutions on a priority basis.

The void created in the education sector due to the demise of Dr Babar would not be filled for a long time, they added.

They expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the departed soul.

At the end of the ceremony, Maqbool Hussain Dar, President of Private Schools Network, expressed special thanks to all the guests.