APP Punjab President, PCJCCI delegation visit Iranian Consulate

LAHORE, Jun 30 (APP):APP Employees Union Punjab President Abdul Rehman Rana, Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Secretary General Salahuddin, Commercial Ambassador Mahmood Arabi along with a delegation visited the Iranian Consulate here on Monday.

Acting Consul General of Iran Mohammad Hussain welcomed the delegation. The delegation offered Fateha for the Iranian citizens and armed forces martyred during the Iran-Israel war.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Consul General Mohammad Hussain said that the support of Pakistanis in the the war is deeply appreciated and the Iranian people will remember it for the rest of their lives. He said that Pakistan has fulfilled its right to be a Muslim brotherhood, which is why the Iranian parliament also echoed with slogans of gratitude to Pakistan.

On this occasion, Salahuddin and Abdul Rehman Rana said that Iran won the war by making historic sacrifices in the war, and the Iranian nation deserves congratulations for this. They pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Iranian martyrs. They said that Iran had the right of self-defense after the action of the Israeli forces. The delegation also recorded their impressions at the consulate.