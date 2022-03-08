Any conspiracy against PTI to be foiled: SACM

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government

Hasaan Khawar, on Tuesday termed the news being aired on various channels regarding Chief Minister

Punjab or against any specific person for the office of CM Punjab as baseless and fabricated.



He said that Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,

and every conspiracy to disintegrate the party would meet with utter failure.



While talking to media earlier at an event, Hasaan Khawar said that differences of opinion and grievances

occurred not only in homes but in political parties as well.



He said the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reduce the prices of electricity and fuel had clean

bold the opposition.



Replying to a question, he said, “we are in touch with all the people of Punjab. We want to resolve all

issues amicably, and through dialogue”, he added.



He said that the foreign policy of any country should be based on the same uniformed principles,

and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign policy was an independent one.



He said that anti-state elements would take advantage of political instability in the country at this time.



Hasaan Khawar said that what people call U-turn, was called flexibility, and only he who showed flexibility

in political matters could be called a great leader.