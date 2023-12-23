Anti-polio drive to begin in DG Khan from Jan 8

DG KHAN, Dec 23 (APP):The anti-polio campaign will start in the district from January 8 in which 0.8 million children will be administered polio drops.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak in the committee room.

CEO Health Dr. Idrees Leghari, DHO Dr Ali Hashim and representatives of WHO and UNICEF participated.

The DC said that the complete eradication of polio and dengue was a top priority and all efforts were to be made in this regard.

He directed the health department to take effective measures regarding the polio drive and added that no negligence will be tolerated.

He asked the allied departments to launch an awareness drive against anti-polio and dengue. The polio campaign will continue till January 12.

The CEO of health gave a briefing about anti-dengue and polio.