Anti polio drive to begin from Monday to vaccinate 2.7 mln children in Karachi

KARACHI, Oct 12 (APP): The anti-polio drive is set to begin in Karachi on Monday (October 13). The arrangements for the drive were reviewed and finalised in a meeting held under the chair of Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi at his office on Sunday.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the Coordinator of Karachi Task Force for Polio Eradication, Saud Yaqoob while all deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners participated via video link.

The Commissioner was briefed on arrangements, and the meeting was held to confirm that all preparations were completed. The Commissioner directed officials and polio teams to work with a national spirit.

The meeting was apprised that training for Assistant Commissioners, relevant staff, and facilitators has been completed. As many as 2.7 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated during the campaign.

The meeting decided to focus on refusal and 34,000 children were missed during the campaign. Areas with positive environmental samples will also receive special attention.

The meeting was informed that parents of children who have refused vaccination have been identified. Assistant Commissioners will be responsible for visiting parents with local dignitaries and female polio workers.

The Commissioner urged all parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to protect them from lifelong disability. He also appealed to social and religious leaders, teachers, and opinion leaders to cooperate and support the effort.

The Commissioner directed officials to work towards achieving 100% vaccination coverage to eradicate polio from the country.

It was decided to focus on areas with positive environmental samples, including Machhar Colony, Chakora Nullah, Rashid Minhas, Sohrab Goth, Khamosh Goth, M Khan Colony, Orangi Nullah, Bakhtawar Goth, Korangi Nullah, Haji Murad Goth, Hijrat Colony, and Manzoor Colony.

The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to take special measures in these areas and engage with elected representatives, dignitaries of the targeted areas and religious leaders to ensure 100% coverage.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner visited Jamia Binoria Aalamia a day earlier with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and met with religious scholar Mufti Noman Naeem, other scholars, teachers, and students. On the occasion, Mufti Noman Naeem administered Polio drops to children. The Mayor and Commissioner also administered polio drops to children under five years old.

The Commissioner and Mayor also met with religious leaders and scholars from various schools of thought at the Commissioner’s office.