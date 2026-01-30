Anti-polio drive launched in Sanghar

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed and SSP Abid Baloch along with the District Health Officer and other health department officials, formally launched the anti-polio campaign in the district by administering polio drops to children.

According to a handout issued on Friday, on the occasion the deputy commissioner said that polio was a dangerous disease and its eradication requires close coordination and cooperation among parents, the health department and security agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Abid Baloch said that polio workers and lady health workers should administer polio drops to children in remote areas of the district without fear. He assured that male and female police personnel were fully prepared at all times to ensure the safety and security of polio workers during the campaign.