Anti-Polio campaign underway in Chakwal

CHAKWAL, Oct 14 (APP):The National Anti-Polio Campaign has successfully administered vaccine drops to over 59,000 children in Chakwal districts on its first day.

According to APP correspondent, a review meeting was held to assess the campaign’s progress, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Hayat. The meeting reviewed the vaccination coverage and discussed strategies to ensure the campaign’s success.

The District Health Authority provided a detailed briefing on the vaccination coverage, and the performance of vaccination and supervisory staff is being closely monitored throughout the campaign. Deputy Commissioner Sarah Hayat expressed satisfaction with the vaccination coverage and emphasized the importance of regular monitoring to achieve daily targets.

The meeting highlighted the commitment of the authorities to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign. With the vaccination teams working diligently to immunize children, the district administration is confident of achieving its targets and making progress towards polio eradication.