Anti-polio campaign to be launched on  Feb 26 in Khairpur

SUKKUR, Feb 12 (APP):An  anti-polio campaign will begin in Khairpur from February 26  to March 2, in which children under five years of age will be administrated polio vaccine with vitamin A drops.
Speaking about the campaign in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad urged the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.
He said that eradication of Polio from the country was responsibility of every citizen. He said that cases of polio had been reduced to only  few in the country.
The DC urged the educated people to create awareness among the masses about the crippling disease

